Impeachment: Ex-Ukraine diplomat Marie Yovanovitch rejects Trump's claims, tweet at hearing

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said in his opening remarks Friday that Yovanovitch had a "stellar reputation" for fighting corruption. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch pauses as she testifies in Friday's impeachment hearing. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, takes the oath before testifing before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill on Friday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A dramatic moment caused surprise during the first part of Friday's public impeachment hearing -- when House investigators read a new tweet from President Donald Trump and posed it to his former ambassador to Ukraine.

The House intelligence committee was questioning former diplomat Marie Yovanovitch about her former post, her removal in May at Trump's insistence and the new tweet.

"Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad," it read. "She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him. It is a U.S. President's absolute right to appoint ambassadors.

"They call it 'serving at the pleasure of the President.' The U.S. now has a very strong and powerful foreign policy, much different than proceeding administrations. It is called, quite simply, America First! With all of that, however, I have done FAR more for Ukraine than [Obama]."

Yovanovitch disagreed with Trump's assessment that she made a mess of things while in Kiev.

"I and others have demonstrably made things better," she said. "For the U.S. as well as for the countries that I've served in.

"There are huge challenges, including on the issue we're discussing today on corruption. [Ukraine has] made a lot of progress since 2014, including the years that I was there. The Ukrainian people get the most credit for that. A part of that credit goes to the work of the United States and to me as the ambassador in Ukraine."

The House investigation seeks to determine if Trump used promised military aid to Kiev as leverage to persuade Ukrainian President Zelensky to dig up dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Threatening to withhold Congress-approved aid for personal political benefit is grounds for impeachment, Democrats argue.

Yovanovitch's response to Trump's tweet came after she'd detailed the circumstances of her removal as Ukraine ambassador in May, and a July phone call with Zelensky -- in which the president disparaged her and asked for investigations of Biden and his son, a former Ukrainian gas company board member.

"I was shocked and devastated that I would feature in a phone call between two heads of state in such a manner, where President Trump said I was 'bad news' to another world leader," she said. "It was a terrible moment. A person who saw me reading the transcript said the color drained from my face. Even now, words kind of fail me."

She added that she found Trump's efforts to remove her undermining, dangerous and precedent-setting.

Yovanovitch had previously given a private deposition in the inquiry, which began with a whistle-blower's complaint that Trump sought political favors from Zelensky in exchange for military aid.

House Democrats believe Yovanovitch was recalled in May after a smear campaign led by Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Yovanovitch testified Friday she visited the front lines of the Ukraine-Russia conflict on multiple occasions to see how U.S. military aid was spent and show Ukrainian troops they had the support of the United States.

"I worked to advance U.S. policy fully embraced by Democrats and Republicans alike to help Ukraine become a stable and independent Democratic state," she said. "We see the potential in Ukraine. Russia by contrast sees the risk."

Her goal, she said, was to help Ukraine move out of Russian's orbit and into Europe's market. She said she expected her crusade against corruption in Ukraine would make enemies there.

"What continues to amaze me is that they found Americans willing to partner with them and working together they apparently succeeded in removing a U.S. ambassador," Yovanovitch said of the Trump administration. "How could our system fail like this? How is it that foreign corrupt interests could manipulate our government? Which country's interests are served when the very corrupt behavior we have been criticizing is allowed to prevail?"

She denied disparaging Trump and said she never maintained a "do not prosecute list" for Ukrainian officials, as Giuliani claimed.

"She was considered an obstacle to the furtherance of the president's personal and political agenda," intelligence committee Chair Rep. Adam Schiff said in his opening remarks. "For that she was smeared and cast aside."

In the transcript from her private deposition, Yovanovitch said Trump's assertions about her weren't true and he simply wanted a new ambassador in Kiev.

"I guess they wanted to have business dealings in Ukraine, or different business dealings," she said.

On Friday, Yovanovitch repeated a warning from her deposition, saying the U.S. State Department is being "hallowed out from within" at a critical time for global stability.

"This is not the time to undercut our diplomats," she said.

Most of the events at the center of the investigation occurred after Yovanovitch left Kiev.

William Taylor, who succeeded Yovanovitch in the post, and diplomat George Kent testified at a public hearing Wednesday that they disagreed with her removal. Taylor said Trump tried to use the Ukraine aid as leverage for a Biden investigation -- a claim supported by U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland and corroborated by national security aide Tim Morrison.

Investigators were also scheduled for a private deposition of foreign service official David Holmes, who's believed to have been with Sondland in Ukraine when he received a call from Trump asking about the status of "the investigations." Taylor alluded to the call in his testimony Wednesday.

Earlier Friday, Trump released a rough transcript of an April 21 call between he and Zelensky, which Nunes read into the record at the hearing. In that call, Trump congratulated Zelensky on his election victory and the Ukrainian leader invited him to attend his inauguration. Trump also invited Zelensky to Washington, D.C.

"When you're settled in and ready, I'd like to invite you to the White House," Trump said, according to the transcript. "We'll have a lot of things to talk about. But we're with you all the way."

In his remarks Friday, Rep. Devin Nunes, the panel's ranking Republican, criticized the proceedings by saying Congress has other important work to do -- such as a pending North American trade deal and a federal spending bill to avoid another government shutdown. He called the probe a "farce" replete with second-, third- and fourth-hand information.