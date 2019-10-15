Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Google unveiled new Pixel 4 and 4 XL phones and other new gear at annual event Tuesday.

The "Made by Google" event in New York City confirmed details of the new Pixel 4 and 4 XL phones after word of the next generation of Google's flagship Android phones had been rumored for weeks.

Similar to the iPhone 11 and Galaxy S10, Google Pixel 4 uses computer technology to improve the phone over the Pixel 3, along with other experimental technology.

"Pixel 4 brings our largest camera upgrade yet," Product Management Vice President Brian Rakowski said in a blog post Tuesday. "There are now two cameras on the back of the phone, including a new telephoto lens. When you combine this new hardware feature with our Super Res Zoom software, it gives you exceptional image quality -- even from a distance."

RELATED Google honors physicist Joseph Plateau with new Doodle

The flagship Android and all other previous generations of the Pixel had a single camera.

The Pixel 4 also features a new radar-based gesture control and other new features.

The price for the Pixel 4 starts at $799 with the price of the Pixel 4 XL starting at $899.

RELATED Google expands plans for Northern California headquarters campus

The Pixel 4 is 5.7" with a 2,800-milliamp-hour battery and the Pixel XL is 6.3" with a 3,700-mAh battery. Both have 6 gigabytes of RAM and "Project Soli" radar chips inside that allow the gesture control to change songs, snooze alarms or silence calls by waving a hand instead of touching it.

Google also unveiled a "more affordable and portable" Chromebook called Pixelbook Go. The new device features a bigger battery and 13.3-inch touchscreen. The starting price if $649.

The company also revealed a new voice recorder application to transcribe recordings in real time.

Google also announced the launch of its streaming video game service, Stadia, Nov. 19.

Another new device that will be available in spring of 2020 is Google Pixel Buds, smaller ear pieces that have adaptive sound.

Nest Wifi, an Internet router that has an integrated smart speaker for Google Assistant, which provides hands-free access to play music and answers some questions, was also announced, which will be set to arrive Nov. 4, with pre-orders starting Tuesday.