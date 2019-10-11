Google headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. The company is planning a large second headquarters in San Jose. File Photo by Mohammad Kheirkhah/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Tech giant Google has submitted plans to grow its vision of an expansive second headquarters campus it's planning in Northern California.

A filing with the government in San Jose Thursday said the final 80-acre campus will include 7.3 million square feet of office space -- about 800,000 square feet more than initial plans called for in August. The complex will be located in downtown San Jose, next to the SAP Center, which is home to the National Hockey League's Sharks.

The filing said Google also wants to build nearly 6,000 housing units, an increase of 900. It has pledged $1 billion worth of new housing in the Bay Area.

Google has also bought $400 million worth of other real estate in San Jose, and invested more than $1 billion in Sunnyvale, Calif. The company also has land in nearby Mountain View and San Francisco.

Google said it expects to have 25,000 employees working at the new campus.

Residents concerned about the potential for higher housing costs demonstrated at Google's July shareholder meeting.

The company bought an additional 40 acres of land this week to landscape 15 acres of parks and green space at the San Jose campus. The project also includes a major rail transit center and a hotel.