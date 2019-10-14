Google honors physicist Joseph Plateau with new Doodle

Google is paying homage to physicist Joseph Plateau with a new Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating what would have been the 218th birthday of Belgian physicist Joseph Antoine Ferdinand Plateau with a new Doodle.

Plateau's research on visual perception led to him creating a device he called the phénakistiscope , which later led to the birth of cinema by creating the illusion of a moving image.

The Doodle was created by animator and filmmaker Olivia Huynh with inspiration and help from Diana Tran and Tom Tabanao and shows how the phénakistiscope works.

Different Doodle's will appear depending on whether Google is being accessed from a desktop computer, mobile device or through the Google app.

Plateau would lose his vision later in life but he continued to work as a professor of experimental physics at Ghent University in Belgium.