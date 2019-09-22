Three dead, 4 hospitalized after 'medical situation' in Pittsburgh

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Three men died and four others were hospitalized -- all wearing orange paper wristbands -- after a "medical situation" in different locations in Pittsburgh early Sunday.

The conditions of those hospitalized range from critical to serious condition, Pittsburgh Public Sfaety Director Wendell Hissrich confirmed on the city of Pittsburgh website.

Just before 7:30 a.m., Pittsburgh Public Safety posted on Twitter first responders were "investigating a medical situation on the South Side." Authorities said one of the victims called 911 around 2 a.m.

Five people were found in a Southside Works City Apartments and one in an elevator. The seventh victim was found at the corner of 26th Street and East Carson Street. One victim was 33 and all the other men were around the same age, according to a KDKA-TV report.

Two Pittsburgh venues used orange wrist bands on Saturday night, according to police.

Anyone who attended or has knowledge of a party or event in which guests were given orange wrist bands, please call Police at (412) 323-7141," the city wrote.

Police have not revealed the cause of death.

Air quality of the area was tested and ruled it out as a possible cause of the medical event, WTAE-TV reported.

