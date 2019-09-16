12 dead, 26 rescued after boat capsizes in India

At least 12 people have drowned and several are still missing after a tourist boat carrying more than 60 people capsized in the swollen East Godavari river in Andhra Pradesh. Photo by National Disaster Response Team/EPA-EFE

The tourist boat, carrying more than 60 people, capsized after it hit a rock on its way to a popular tourist site in southeastern India. Photo by National Disaster Response Team/EPA-EFE

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Authorities continued to search the waters of India's Godavari River Monday for missing people after a tourist boat carrying at least 60 people capsized a day earlier.

At least 12 people were killed in the incident and 26 people were rescued, officials confirmed to BBC in India. However, dozens remained unaccounted for and feared dead when the search operation was called off Sunday night due to low light.

The tourist boat "Royal Vasishta" departed for Papikondalu hill, a popular tourist site in Andhra Pradesh in southeastern India, when it collided with a rock at around 1:20 p.m. near Kacchuluru village, India's NDTV reported.

The tourism minister confirmed that the boat was operating without a license.

In a statement, Tourism Minister Avanthi Srinivas said he would be taking action against unauthorized boats.

Two helicopters and eight diving boats of the Indian Navy were deployed to the area early Monday to restart the search.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "extremely pained" by the incident.

"My thoughts are with the bereaved families," he said via Twitter. "Rescue operations are currently underway at the site of the tragedy."

Jagan Mohan Reddy, the state's chief minister, suspended all boating in the region due to the accident.

In a statement, he said he visited the victims in hospital after conducting an aerial survey of the site by helicopter.