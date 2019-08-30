Coroner: Los Angeles Angels' Tyler Skaggs died of accidental overdose

Former Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room July 1 in Texas. Police said Skaggs was found unresponsive in his hotel room and pronounced him dead on the scene. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A Texas medical examiner ruled that Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died from an accidental overdose of opioids and alcohol.

In a toxicology report released Friday by the Tarrant County medical examiner's office, Skaggs' cause of death was listed as a mixture of "alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone intoxication with terminal aspiration of gastric contents," meaning the 27-year-old pitcher choked on his vomit while under the influence of the opioids and alcohol.

Skaggs' death was ruled an accident, according to the toxicology report. He was found on his bed, and there were no signs of trauma.

Tests revealed that Skaggs had 38 nanograms per milliliter of oxycodone and 3.8 nanograms per milliliter of fentanyl, a painkiller that is significantly stronger than oxycodone, in his system. It also showed a blood-alcohol level of 0.122 percent. A 0.08 limit is considered legally impaired.

Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room July 1 in Southlake, Texas, before the start of a four-game series against the Texas Rangers. The first game of the series was postponed after Skaggs' death.

Southlake police are investigating the death, and a statement released Friday from Skaggs' family indicated that an Angels employee may have been involved.

"We are heartbroken to learn that the passing of our beloved Tyler was the result of a combination of dangerous drugs and alcohol," the statement said. "That is completely out of character for someone who worked so hard to become a Major League Baseball player and had a very promising future in the game he loved so much.

"We are grateful for the work of the detectives in the Southlake Police Department and their ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding Tyler's death. We were shocked to learn that it may involve an employee of the Los Angeles Angels. We will not rest until we learn the truth about how Tyler came into possession of these narcotics, including who supplied them."

MLB plans to investigate the family's claim than an Angels employee might have been involved in the pitcher's death, according to the Los Angeles Times. Skaggs' family retained the services of renowned attorney Rusty Hardin to represent them.