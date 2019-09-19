Police in Nebraska said a third-floor apartment caught fire after a resident burned love letters from her ex. Photo by marianapeo0/Pixabay.com

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Authorities in Nebraska said firefighters responded to the third floor of an apartment building to put out a blaze caused by a woman burning love letters from a former lover.

The Lincoln Police Department said police and firefighters responded to an apartment complex in Lincoln just after 4:30 p.m. Monday on a report of flames on the third floor.

Police said there were no injuries, but the fire caused about $4,000 worth of damage.

The apartment's resident, a 19-year-old woman, told police she had been burning love letters from her ex and fell asleep with the smoldering remains of the notes on the carpet. The woman said she woke to the smoke detectors in her home sounding.

The woman was cited for negligent burning, police said.