Two killed in series of West Texas shootings, one suspect killed by police

Authorities in the West Texas cities of Odessa and Midland said two suspects were driving around the cities Saturday committing shootings. At least one person was killed and up to 20 were injured. Police said one suspect was in custody as of 4:45 p.m. local time and the other remained at large.

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- One suspect was killed in a series of shootings in two Texas cities that killed at least two people and injured 20 others.

Police in Midland and Odessa said two people were believed to be driving around in separate vehicles committing a series of shootings around the two cities Saturday.

Investigators said one suspect was driving in a gold Toyota, while the other was driving a hijacked U.S. Postal Service mail delivery van.

Midland police said one suspect was shot and killed at a Cinergy location in Odessa. Police were continuing to search for the second suspect.

Odessa Mayor Jerry Morales said at least two people were killed and 20 injured in the shootings.

Devin Sanchez, a spokesman for the City of Odessa, said a law enforcement officer was among those shot in the incidents, but it was unclear whether the officer was injured or killed.