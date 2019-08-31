Teen arrested after shooting at Alabama football game

Deangelo Parnell was arrested Saturday morning and charged with nine counts of attempted murder in connection with a shooting Friday night after a high school football game in Mobile, Ala. Photo courtesy Mobile Police Department.

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A teen was arrested Saturday after a shooting at a high school football game in Alabama the night before left 10 teens injured, five of them critically.

The incident Friday night at a Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, injured 10 people including nine people who were shot and another person who was injured, police said in a statement.

Deangelo Parnell, 17, turned himself into police Saturday morning and was charged with nine counts of attempted murder, the police statement said.

Mobile Police Chief Lawrence L. Battiste told News 5 all of the injured ranged in age from 15 to 18, and five were critically hurt.

"No one's injuries are considered life-threatening at this time," police statement noted.

Witnesses said there was a fight in the stands late in the game and shots were fired after the football game between LeFlore Magnet High School and Lillie B. Williamson High School ended.

Violence stemmed from disputes outside the event in neighborhoods, Battiste said.

"Why are the young people bringing this type of violence to public events. They're bringing their beefs that they have with each other in their neighborhoods and they're putting people in harm's way," Battiste said. "This is unacceptable for people to not to be able to come out and enjoy an event watching their children play at a football game and watching their children perform in the band."

Police continue to investigate the shooting.

"At this time, we solicit prayers and support from all of Mobile County as we work through this tragedy," Mobile County Public Schools tweeted. "We would like to thank the Mobile Police Department for its swift action in containing the situation. It is our hope that as a community we can come together and end violence."