Aug. 30 (UPI) -- The brother of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles was arrested Thursday at a U.S. Army base and charged in connection with a triple murder at a rental property in Cleveland.

Police arrested Tevin Biles-Thomas, 24, at Fort Stewart, Ga., where he was stationed. He faces multiple counts of murder, voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault and perjury for the deaths that occurred last Dec. 31.

Authorities said the shooting occurred at an Airbnb rental, which resulted in the deaths of Devaughn Gibson, 23, Delvaunte Johnson, 19 and Toshon Banks, 21. A 21-year-old man was shot in the head and a 23-year-old woman in the arm, but both survived.

Police said the gunfire began after a group of men showed up to the party uninvited and were asked to leave. Biles-Thomas is the only suspect in the case.

"The relentless persistence of Cleveland police homicide detectives helped secure an indictment in this case," Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley said. "It is through their hard work that we can begin to seek justice for these victims."

Biles-Thomas went to high school in Cleveland before joining the Army. He will be extradited from Georgia to Ohio.