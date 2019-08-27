Contigo recalls millions of water bottles due to choking hazard

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Millions of Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottles were recalled Tuesday as its silicone spout can become detached, posing a choking hazard to children, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall comes after Contigo received 149 reports of the spout detaching from the bottle, including 18 instances when the spout was discovered in a child's mouth, the consumer watchdog said in a statement.

The bottles under the recall order come in three sizes and were sold individually as well as in packs of two and three bottles at Costco, Walmart, Target and other nationwide brick-and-mortar and online store for $9-$24 from April 2018 through June 2019.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled water bottles, take them away from children and contact Contigo for inspection instructions and a free replacement lid," the federal agency said.

Some 5.7 million bottles in the United States, plus 157,000 sold in Canada and 28,000 sold in Mexico, are subject to the recall.

However, only bottle models with a black spout base and spout cover are included in the recall, the recall notice said.