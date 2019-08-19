Tyson recalls frozen chicken patties over reports of 'foreign matter'

Tyson Foods Inc. recalled more than 39,000 pounds of frozen chicken patties. Image courtesy Food Safety and Inspection Service

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Tyson Foods has issued a recall for more than 39,000 pounds of Weaver brand frozen chicken patties over contamination concerns, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

The agency announced concerns about possible "foreign matter" contamination of "extraneous materials," and said it's received complaints from customers. It advised anyone concerned about injury or illness to contact a health provider.

The recall affects patties produced on Jan. 31 with the label "Weaver Chicken Breast Patties Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat." They have the establishment number "P-13456 printed on the back of the resealable bag and were shipped nationwide.

"FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' freezers," it said in a statement Friday. "Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

Tyson previously recalled chicken nuggets and chicken strips this year.