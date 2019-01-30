Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Tyson Foods announced Tuesday a voluntary recall of its five-pound bags of Tyson Fully Cooked Panko Chicken Nuggets nationwide because some may contain pieces of rubber.

The Missouri-based poultry giant said in a statement consumers said they found small, soft rubber pieces in some packaging. The packages in question were shipped to distribution centers in Arizona, California, Illinois, New Jersey and Utah.

"Though the pieces have been found in a very small number of packages, no injuries have been reported with this recall," the Tyson statement said. "However, out of an abundance of caution, the company is recalling 36,420 pounds of product."

The affected packages carry the UPC code of 0 23700 03558 5 with a "best if used by" date of Nov. 26, 2019. The company said the packages case code is 3308SDL03 with time stamps of 23:00 to 01:59, with the establishment code P13556.

Food Safety and Inspection Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a statement there has been no confirmed reports yet of illness or adverse reactions from eating the nuggets.

"Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider," the agency said. "FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers' freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them."

Tyson said customers should throw away the packages, cut out the UPC and date codes and send them in for a refund, or call (888) 747-7611.

Earlier this month, Perdue Foods recalled more than 68,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets after pieces of wood were found in some boxes.