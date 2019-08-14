FAA prohibits some Apple laptops from U.S. flights over fire risk

Apple laptop computers equipped with certain batteries have been barred from U.S. flights, the FAA said. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Federal flight regulators have added certain Apple laptops to its "no fly" list of banned items on U.S. flights, because of a risk their batteries could catch fire.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday MacBook Pro laptops with batteries affected by a June Apple safety recall are not allowed on domestic flights.

Apple said the batteries could overheat and pose a safety risk, and were installed on MacBook Pro laptops sold between September 2015 and February 2017.

"In early July, we alerted airlines about the recall, and we informed the public," the FAA said.

Four international cargo carriers -- TUI Group Airlines, Thomas Cook Airlines, Air Italy, and Air Transat -- have also barred the devices. The European Union's Aviation Safety Agency requires electronic devices with small lithium-ion batteries be switched off during flights.

It isn't known how many MacBooks are affected by the ban, but more than 450,000 with recalled batteries were sold in the United States and Canada.