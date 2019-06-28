Mexican-grown papayas linked to salmonella outbreak in U.S.

The FDA urged consumers to throw out any papayas grown in Mexico. File Photo courtesy of the CDC

June 28 (UPI) -- Federal health officials issued a recall alert Friday for papayas grown in Mexico and sold in multiple states in the Northeast due to a salmonella outbreak.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the whole, fresh papayas have been linked to 62 illnesses, including 23 hospitalizations. No deaths have been associated with eating the fruit.

The papayas were sold in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration advised importers, suppliers, retailers and restaurants to hold any papayas grown in Mexico. Consumers should throw out any of the fruit if it was grown in Mexico.

Salmonella infection can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In serious cases, the bacteria can cause arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.