The CDC said nearly 130 cases have so far been reported in 33 states. File Photo by Hazelw90/Pixabay/UPI

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- U.S. regulators say more than 120 people from 33 states have been diagnosed with salmonella, connected with contaminated dog treats.

The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also announced a recall for a specific brand of pig ear dog treats, Chef Toby by Dog Goods USA.

Tests have identified "many different strains in salmonella in pig ears from various brands and suppliers," the FDA said.

The CDC said 127 people have been infected and 26 have been hospitalized so far.

The FDA said it found one positive test for from Dog Goods USA's Brazilian supplier. The recall expands on the alert the agencies issued last month.

Salmonella can spread by contact.