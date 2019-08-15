Ford recalls 108,000 Fusions, MKZs over seat belt defect

The recalled vehicles were made at Ford plants in Michigan and Mexico. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Ford Motor Co. has announced a recall of more than 100,000 vehicles over concerns about a part on their seat belts.

Ford said the recall affects 108,000 of its 2015 model year Fusions and Lincoln MKZs. The automaker said it will fix seat belt anchor pretensioners on all the vehicles.

Ford said the concern is that increased temperatures could weaken the pretensioners. The recall affects 103,000 vehicles in the United States, 4,000 in Canada and 1,000 in Mexico.

Fusions covered by the recall were made at Ford's Flat Rock, Mich., and Hermosillo, Mexico, plants. The MKZs involved were also assembled in Hermosillo.

The fix involves a applying a coating to protect the pretensioner cable.

Ford said there's one report of an injury related to the defect.