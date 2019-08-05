Police search for motive in Dayton shooting that killed 9

Police officers are seen Sunday at the crime scene of a shooting attack in Dayton, Ohio. Photo by Tom Russo/EPA-EFE

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Authorities are trying to uncover more information about the gunman who killed nine people and injured more than two dozen in a shooting in central Ohio.

The shooter who killed nine people and injured more than two dozen in central Ohio early Sunday had a "hit list" of students he wanted to hurt or kill years ago when he was in high school, former classmates said.

Police said Connor Betts, 24, wore a bulletproof vest, body armor and hearing protection during the attack early Sunday in Dayton, in an area called the Oregon District. Surveillance video shows Betts targeting people with a .223-caliber high-capacity rifle with a 100-round drum magazine. Betts was shot dead by police in less than 30 seconds, officials said.

Police are investigating Betts' potential motives and said the rifle was ordered online from Texas and delivered at a firearms dealer near Dayton.

No motive has emerged for the shooting but police have learned more about Betts' past.

Classmates said when he was In high school years ago, Betts had a "hit list" of classmates he wanted to kill or injure.

"He was kind of dark and depressive in high school," former Bellbrook High School student Spencer Brickler told CNN.

Brickler, who said he and his sister were on the hit list, recalled Betts as a sophomore being escorted off the bus by police officers who investigated the threats. He said he didn't know why he and his sister were on the list.

Officials said Betts was previously enrolled as a student at Sinclar College in Dayton, but was not enrolled in the summer semester.

The attacks Sunday occurred less than 24 hours after 20 people died in an attack at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart. The 21-year-old suspect in that shooting was apprehended and booked on capital murder charges and he's being investigated for hate crimes.

President Donald Trump has condemned the attacks in several Twitter posts.

"We cannot let those killed in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio die in vain," Trump wrote Monday, suggesting legislative changes that seem a departure from his past positions on the issue. "Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform."

But some critics argue he's not doing near enough.

in an op-ed for The New York Times, former FBI Director James Comey called on Trump to take a stand against racism, which is a suspected motive for the El Paso shooting. Comey said racism is "deadly and uncontained, spewing radiation that led to the enslavement, terrorization, murder and oppression of African Americans."

"Even if they secretly harbored racist thoughts, elected officials sent a message that, whatever our differences, this kind of crap wasn't OK," Comey wrote. "Racists watched them closely for the wink, the signal that they didn't mean it. When they didn't get the signal, the racism was suppressed by a new cultural norm."

Comey accused Trump of trying to "unleash and exploit the radioactive energy of racism."

"With each racist assault -- on a judge, an athlete, a country, a member of Congress, or a city -- and each kind word for 'very fine people on both sides,' our president allows the stew to boil and radiate more dangerously."