El Paso shooting ranks among Top 10 deadliest in modern history

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The 20 shooting deaths connected to the El Paso Walmart massacre ranked as one of the top 10 deadliest single-day mass shootings in modern U.S. history.

The list includes three other shootings in Teas.

The top 10 doesn't doesn't include the suspect if the person was killed or committed suicide in the incident.

*Harvest Music Festival, Las Vegas, Oct. 1, 2017: Stephen Paddock fired on Las Vegas Strip concert-goers attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival, killing 58 and injuring more than 500 people. Authorities believe that Paddock turned the gun on himself after the spree.

*Pulse Night Club, Orlando, June 12, 2016: Omar Mateen killed 49 people when he started shooting in the gay nightclub, injuring more than 50 others. Police would eventually kill Mateen to end a standoff.

*Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Va., April 16, 2007: Thirty-two died in the incident that remains the deadliest shooting on a college campus. Student Seung-Hui Cho started firing inside classrooms at Norris Hall, the school's engineering science and mechanics building before committing suicide.

*Sandy Hook Elementary School, Newtown, Conn., Dec. 14, 2012: The stunning shooting killed 27 people, 20 of them children from ages 6-7, before suspect Adam Lanza killed himself. Authorities would later learn that he killed his mother, Nancy Lanza, the same day before going to the school.

*First Baptist Church, Sutherland Springs, Texas, Nov. 5, 2017: Gunman Devin Patrick Kelley killed 25 people in the middle of service in the deadliest church shooting in modern history. Authorities have been able to determine if Kelley died by suicide or from someone else firing on him.

*Luby's Cafeteria, Killeen, Texas, Oct. 16, 1991: George Hennard shot 23 people to death and wounded nearly two dozen others inside the restaurant after crashing his truck through a wall and eventually killed himself.

*McDonald's, San Ysidro, Calif., July 18, 1984: James Huberty used an Uzi to kill 21 people inside the fast-food restaurant before he was killed by a police sharpshooter.

*Walmart, El Paso, Texas, Aug. 3: A gunman killed 20 people and injured 24 others during a busy shopping period in what authorities are reviewing as a hate-crime as well. Patrick Crusius, 21, was arrested as the suspect in the shooting.

*The University of Texas, Austin, Aug. 1, 1966: Former Marine Charles Whitman killed 16 people and wounded 30 others while firing from a tower on campus. Police learned later that Whitman killed his mother and wife earlier. Police eventually killed Whitman in the tower after the incident.

*Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland, Fla., Feb. 14, 2018: A former student is accused of returning to school undetected and klling 17 people, including 14 students and three staff embers. The incident sparked a nationwide student-led guns rights movement. Nikolas Cruz, 18, was arrested later in the day and is awaiting trial.