Heathrow Airport cancels 177 flights amid staff strike

Heathrow Airport in London has cancelled 177 flights due to a staff strike Monday and Tuesday. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Heathrow Airport has canceled 177 flights for Monday and Tuesday amid a union strike.

The union, called Unite, expects about 2,500 to walk out after most of around 4,000 union members, including engineers, firefighters and security staff, rejected the London airport's revised deal and pay offer.

A Heathrow Airport spokeswomen said the airport "proactively cancelled" 177 flights to "reduce the number of flights operating" during the "industrial strike action" by Unite on Monday and Tuesday.

Eighty-eight percent of union members voted in favor of the strike.

"This latest vote for strike action points to growing anger among the airport's workers in a whole range of vital jobs which are essential to the smooth and safe running of Heathrow," Unite regional coordinating officer Wayne King said. "Airport bosses need to heed this latest strike vote and overwhelming rejection by our members of the revised pay offer which offers little over and above the original offer of 3.75 Euro [$4.56 U.S. Dollar] extra a day for many workers."

The flight cancellations affect 91 airlines, including British Airways.

Another strike is also expected to take place Aug. 23 and 24, an airline statement said.

Negotiations to stop a separate strike by British Airway pilots over pay dispute will continue next week.

The British Airline Pilots Association would have to give two weeks notice before the industrial action.