Commuters wait for Eurostar trains Friday from London to Paris at St. Pancras International station in London. Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

July 26 (UPI) -- Some British airports and European railways faced significant snarls and delays Friday as a heatwave plagued travelers around the continent.

From Britain to France, the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium, temperatures soared from 105 to 110 degrees Thursday, marking some of the highest temperatures ever recorded in those regions.

London's Heathrow Airport, Gatwick Airport and London Stansted Airport all faced delays and cancellations Friday connected to the record-high temperatures the day before. The national air traffic control service NATS reported problems just after noon that caused delays.

"We have a technical problem with a system at the Swanwick Air Traffic Control, which is causing some flight restrictions," NATS said in a statement. "We are doing all we can to fix it as soon as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience people may be experiencing and will provide further information as soon as possible."

The international high-speed railway Eurostar told passengers to limit their trips to "absolutely necessary" travel.

"Due to an overhead power issue in Paris, our traffic to and from Paris is severely disrupted and advise essential travel only," Eurostar said on its website Friday. "Exchange your ticket for free below, for a later date, subject to availability. If you choose to travel, please proceed to ticket gates at the time indicated on your ticket as normal. ...We apologize for the inconvenience and we thank you for your patience."

Eurostar also reported delays from 30 minutes to an hour on its Brussels route.

Britain's Network Rail said they expect services to return to normal Friday evening. It blamed Thursday's heat for damaging transportation infrastructure and employees had been working overnight to repair the damage.

"Hundreds of staff were out yesterday and last night fixing the damage and repairing the railway, ready for today," Mark Budden, chief operating officer at Network Rail Anglia said in a statement. "While trains are running this morning, we are advising passengers to check with their train operators or the National Rail Enquiries website before traveling."