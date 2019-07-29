TSA confiscates missile launcher from Baltimore passenger's luggage

The TSA said the missile launcher wasn't live. File Photo courtesy of the TSA

July 29 (UPI) -- Transportation Security Administration officers found a missile launcher in a passenger's checked luggage Monday at the Baltimore airport, the agency announced.

The agents detected the launcher Monday morning at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. They immediately contacted airport police, who tracked down the traveler and questioned him.

The TSA said military weapons aren't allowed in checked or carry-on luggage at U.S. airports.

"The man, a resident of Jacksonville, Texas, told officials that he was an active military personnel traveling home from Kuwait and he wanted to keep the missile launcher as a souvenir," the TSA said.

The agency said officers confiscated the device, which wasn't live, and handed it over to the state fire marshal for disposal.

The passenger was released to catch his flight.