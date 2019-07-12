Starbucks will stop selling or offering newspapers at its 8,600 U.S. locations on Sept. 1. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- Coffee brewing giant Starbucks announced Friday it will stop selling newspapers in the cafes at U.S. stores in September.

Starbucks said the decision was made due to "changing customer behavior."

For years, the Seattle-based chain has sold physical copies of The New York Times, USA Today and The Wall Street Journal on cafe newsstands. All three will be removed.

"We are always looking at what we offer our customers in our stores and making adjustments," Starbucks spokeswoman Sanja Gould said. "In addition to the newspaper stands, we will also be removing shelving fixtures that display whole-bean coffee and different grab-and-go snacks."

One potential problem with the papers, is customers mistakenly believing they are complimentary.

There are 8,600 Starbucks locations in the United States.