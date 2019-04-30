Starbucks rolls out summer drinks amid solid sales growth

Starbucks on Tuesday launched three popular Frappuccinos for the summer sales season. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 30 (UPI) -- Starbucks rolled out its new summer 2019 offerings Tuesday, announcing the return of fan favorites S'more, Mocha Cookie Crumble and Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccinos, along with one new drink.

The beverages launched at Starbucks stores in the U.S. and Canada, the Seattle-based chain said.

The S'mores Frappuccino is made with marshmallow whipped cream, milk chocolate sauce and a creamy mix of coffee, milk and ice. The Mocha Cookie Crumble is layered with whipped cream while the Caramel Ribbon Crunch is covered with a crunchy sugar topping.

"We have seen when we introduce more of our cold beverage innovation, it's improving afternoons and our nonmembers [of Starbucks Rewards] tend to shop with us in the afternoons," Roz Brewer, Starbucks' chief operating officer, said last week.

Starbucks had been moving away from its limited-time Frappuccino offerings, after failing to duplicate the success of its Unicorn Frappuccino in 2017.

The company reported that sales at its stores that have been open for at least a year are up 3 percent, beating Wall Street analysts that estimated 2.9 percent growth. Starbucks said most of the growth was attributed to customers buying higher-priced drinks like the Cloud Macchiato.