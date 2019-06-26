NRA shuts down production of NRATV

The NRA announced it is shutting down live programming from its NRATV online media arm. File Photo by Sergio Flores/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- The National Rifle Association shut down production of its online streaming network NRATV amid a shakeup within the gun lobbyist group.

NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre announced the decision to no longer air "live TV" programming through NRATV on the group's website on Wednesday, adding that the decision to return to live programming is a "subject of ongoing analysis."

"Many members expressed concern about the messaging on NRATV becoming too far removed from our core mission: defending the Second Amendment," LaPierre wrote. "So, after careful consideration, I am announcing that starting today we are undergoing a significant change in our communications strategy."

The decision comes after two prominent board members criticized the online media branch's direction in March, The New York Times reported.

NRATV may continue to air existing content, but the NRA will no longer feature on-air personalities such as Dana Loesch, although it was unclear if the group would seek to hire some of those employees in other roles.

Chris Cox also resigned from his position as the NRA's top lobbyist on Wednesday after being placed on administrative leave.

Cox's resignation followed the release of an NRA court filing that implicated him in an effort to oust LaPierre from his post as CEO.

Cox denied the allegations as "offensive and patently false," stating he had been a "loyal and effective leader in this organization" for more than 24 years.

"My efforts have always been focused on serving the members of the National Rifle Association and I will continue to focus all of my energy on carrying out our core mission of defending the Second Amendment."

LaPierre announced that he accepted Cox's resignation, but said the pursuit of claims against him "will continue in the interest of the NRA and our members."

