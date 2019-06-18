Sen. Amy Klobuchar's plan for her first 100 days as president includes actions on healthcare, the economy, climate change and gun violence. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 18 (UPI) -- Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar on Tuesday released a list of more than 100 actions she plans to take -- including executive orders -- within her first 100 days as president, should she win the 2020 election.

The U.S. senator from Minnesota published the detailed listed on the online publishing platform Medium.

"After four years of Donald Trump, a new president can't wait for a bunch of congressional hearings to act," Sen. Klobuchar, D-Minn., wrote. "The urgent problems our country is facing require immediate action.

"That's why in my first 100 days as President I will enact an ambitious, optimistic agenda to improve our health care, combat climate change, pursue economic justice and shared prosperity, and build a stronger democracy and safer world," she added.

Klobuchar, who touted her Midwestern background and values during her February campaign announcement, said that among her 100 actions, she'd propose "landmark legislation" to improve the economy by eliminating monopolies, protecting consumer and health data privacy, investing in childcare, raising the minimum wage, providing paid family leave, supporting small business owners and establishing retirement savings. The legislation also would allow student loan borrowers to refinance at lower interest rates, offer free community college and technical certifications, and expand Pell Grant eligibility.

On healthcare, she said she'd direct Veterans Affairs to expand coverage for the care of newborn babies of veterans, allow Americans to import safe and cheaper prescription drugs from countries like Canada, and suspend efforts to eliminate the Affordable Care Act's protections for people with pre-existing conditions.

Other actions include:

-- Re-joining the Paris Agreement on climate change

-- Nominating a "full slate" of judges on Day 1

-- Issuing an executive order to strengthen cybersecurity for elections and U.S. infrastructure

-- Strengthening antitrust laws

-- Raising the federal minimum wage to $15

-- Jumpstarting immigration reform

-- Introducing gun violence legislation and closing the so-called "boyfriend loophole"