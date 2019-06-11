Former Vice President Joe Biden, shown at a May 18 rally in Philadelphia, will campaign Tuesday in Iowa. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

President Donald Trump will be campaigning for re-election in Iowa on Tuesday. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

June 11 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and 2020 Democratic challenger Joe Biden are stumping on opposite ends of Iowa on Tuesday.

Trump is scheduled to make stops in western Iowa and hold a Republican fundraiser in the state capital of Des Moines. Former Vice President Biden will highlight an event in Davenport, on the eastern edge of the state. He will speak in Council Bluffs about renewable energy at 4:20 p.m. EDT.

Biden released portions of his Davenport speech to some media outlets, where he takes direct aim at Trump instead of his Democratic primary rivals.

"A lot of ways Trump fails the basic standard to be president, but one of them is this: Donald -- it's not about you. It's about America," Biden says in an excerpt released by NBC News.

"This president is setting a standard for crude language and embarrassing behavior that is burrowing deep into this culture -- and it's going to take a long time to get rid of it," Biden said, calling him an "existential threat to America."

Trump has hammered Biden in speeches and on Twitter, mocking him as "swamp man" and "Sleepy Joe." During a news conference in Japan, Trump said he agreed with North Korean leader King Jong Un, who criticized Biden as a "low IQ individual."

Biden is among several prominent Democrats, including many members of Congress, vying for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020. The first of three Democratic Party debates will be held June 26-27 in Miami.