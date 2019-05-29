The third round of debates will include stricter qualification requirements. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- The Democratic National Committee said Wednesday it will tighten qualifications for candidates to participate in the third presidential debate this summer.

The party said to qualify for the debates, scheduled for September 12-13, candidates must receive support of 2 percent or more in at least four national polls -- or at least that threshold in polls in the early-voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina or Nevada.

ABC News and Univision will host and broadcast the third round of debates. A location, venue and times will be announced later.

The first debate will be held in Miami next month, televised by NBC, and the second is set for Detroit July 30 and 31 on CNN.

The party also said to qualify, candidates must receive donations from at least 130,000 unique donors over the election cycle from at least 400 unique donors per state in at least 20 states by Aug. 28.

For the first two debates, candidates qualify with 1 percent support among three polls or if they tally 65,000 unique campaign donors in 20 states.

The DNC has capped the maximum number of candidates for each debate at 20.