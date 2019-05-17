Republicans say the party raised a record amount of money for candidates in April, and are so far out-raising Democrats ahead of the 2020 race. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- The Republican National Committee said it raised a record amount of money in April -- nearly $16 million -- and is approaching $62 million for the 2019-2020 fiscal cycle.

RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel credited President Donald Trump with helping the popularity of the party. The Republican Party has so far out-raised the Democratic Party over the first four months of the year. In March, the GOP raised $15.5 million to Democrats' $8.2 million, according to the Federal Election Commission.

"The support for the president continues to be strong among small donors and major donors," McDaniel told CNN. "They recognize we're going to up against a well-funded Democratic field. It gives me an advantage as party chair to start getting into these background states."

RNC chief of staff Richard Walters praised McDaniel and Trump for the Republicans' early fundraising lead.

"Our record-breaking April fundraising haul is yet another example of the outstanding leadership of chairwoman Ronna McDaniel along with the overwhelming grassroots support for President Trump, and the winning results of a Republican-led agenda," he said in a statement.

Democrats announced a new initiative Friday to boost their efforts.Former President Barack Obama helped unveil the Democratic Unity Fund, which will help the party's eventual presidential nominee.

"No matter who our Democratic nominee is, next year is our chance to make sure that our shared values are represented in the Oval Office," Obama said in a statement released on Twitter, via the DNC.

"The Democratic Unity Fund is a promise that whoever earns our nomination, he or she will have a strong, united, and well-organized DNC ready to spring into action the moment the general election starts - a DNC that's ready to lift us all to victory in November."

Thursday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio added his name to the 2020 Democratic field, which also includes Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.