A rose is seen near the South reflecting pool at the National September 11 Memorial in New York City. File Photo by Allan Tannenbaum/UPI/Pool | License Photo

June 11 (UPI) -- Nearly 18 years after the Set. 11, 2001, attacks in New York City, authorities have identified another person whose remains were found near a Manhattan skyscraper.

Officials said Monday DNA testing identified the victim, but the name was not released at their family's request. Scientists tested a bone fragment that was found near the Deutsche Bank building in 2013, said a coroner's spokesman.

The new identification is the first since last summer, when scientists conclusively determined a bone fragment belonged to Scott Johnson, a securities analyst at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods.

The remains of several victims have been found on or near the Deutsche Bank Building, which was heavily damaged in the attacks and fully demolished in 2011.

In the 18 years since the attacks, officials have identified 1,643 people who died at the World Trade Center, or about 60 percent of all victims. The official death total in New York City is 2,753.