U.S. offers $1M reward for Osama Bin Laden's son

The United States has offered a $1-million reward for information on the whereabouts of Hamza Bin Laden, Osama Bin Laden's son. Photo courtesy U.S. State Department

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The United States is offering $1 million for information on the whereabouts of Osama Bin Laden's son.

The State Department said in a notice Thursday that Hamza Bin Laden is "emerging as a leader" of terrorist organization al-Qaida and is offering the reward through its "rewards justice" program for any information on his location in any country.

The announcement said that since August 2015, Hamza has released audio and video messages on the Internet encouraging his followers to "launch attacks against the United States and Western allies."

He has also threatened attacks against America for killing his father during a military operation in 2011.

Osama Bin Laden was the orchestrator of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack by al-Qaida on the World Trade Center in New York, killing almost 3,000 people.

The terrorist organization and its supporters are also responsible for three bombings targeting U.S troops, the statement said.

Hamza Bin Laden, who is believed to be 30 years old, was designated by the State Department as a "Specially Designated Global Terrorist" on Jan. 5, 2017, resulting in the freezing of all of his U.S. stationed assets and the barring of U.S. citizens from "engaging in transactions with him," the statement said.

Letters written by his father, retrieved following his death, indicate that he was grooming his son to be a leader of the terrorist organization, BBC reported.

He is believed to be residing in the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, according to Assistant Secretary for Diplomatic Security Michael Evanoff.