Amazon Go opens New York City store that accepts cash

May 7 (UPI) -- Amazon Go opened a new store in New York City that will accept cash, the 12th location in the United States and the first that doesn't require an app and credit card to make purchases.

The 1,300-square-foot store opened on the second floor of the Brookfield Place mall in New York. There's still no cash register but shoppers can use paper money or coins with the help of an employee, who checks them out using a mobile device. As usual, Amazon Go customers can still walk in and check out using the app as long as its connected to a credit card.

Cameron James, who oversees Amazon Go, said the way the stores accept cash could change in the future.

"This is how we're starting," Janes said. "We're going to learn from customers on what works and what doesn't work and then iterate and improve over time."

Amazon Go was a criticized for requiring customers to use credit cards and bank accounts, which could be discriminatory to lower income customers. Philadelphia and the state of New Jersey banned cashless stores earlier this year. Similar laws are being considered in New York and San Francisco.

The New York location is in a popular tourist area with the World Trade Center memorial nearby and plenty of lunchtime workers.

Amazon hasn't said whether existing stores will start accepting cash or what its plans are for future stores.