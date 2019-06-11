Connecticut husband pleads not guilty in wife's disappearance

Jennifer Dulos was reported missing on May 24 and had been involved in a custody battle for her children, officials said. Photo courtesy New Canaan Police Department

June 11 (UPI) -- The estranged husband of a missing Connecticut woman, who's accused in her disappearance, pleaded not guilty in state court Tuesday.

Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis entered the pleas to charges of hindering prosecution and obstruction of justice in the disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos, who went missing May 24 after dropping her children off at school. Police later found her vehicle but still haven't found her.

Investigators said they found traces of blood inside the woman's home, which appeared to have been cleaned. State Attorney Richard Colangelo told Superior Court Judge John F. Blawie Tuesday investigators also found Dulos' blood mixed with his wife's. He's being held on $500,000 bail.

If Dulos makes bail, he'll be required to hand over his passport and wear a GPS monitoring device. Troconis has already been released on bond.

Investigators say they've received hundreds of leads about the woman's disappearance, including surveillance video.

State police have been searching a trash and recycling plant in Hartford for weeks, hoping to find evidence from Dulos' or the woman's home.

Authorities said the separated couple were in the middle of a custody battle for their children.