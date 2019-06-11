4 more bodies found as sunken tour boat raised from Danube

Officials on Tuesday conduct a recovery operation of a sightseeing boat that capsized in the Danube River in Budapest, Hungary, last month. Photo by Marton Monus/EPA-EFE

June 11 (UPI) -- Recovery crews found four more bodies Tuesday when they raised a boat in the Danube River in Hungary that had sunk last month and killed a number of tourists, officials said.

Crews have been working for weeks to salvage the Hableany sightseeing boat, which collided with another vessel and capsized in Budapest May 29. More than a dozen people died and several were listed as missing. Many of the tourists were from South Korea.

During recovery work Tuesday, divers found the additional remains that increased the death toll to 24. One of the four is believed to be the boat's captain.

The bodies of two other tourists were found last week as crews prepared to lift the boat out of the river. Four are still missing.

The Hableany went down after colliding with a larger passenger boat on the river near the Hungarian Parliament building during heavy rains. The captain of the larger ship, the Viking Sigyn, was later arrested and jailed on suspicion he caused the crash. He has been denied bail so far.

Authorities said recovery efforts had been hampered by higher than normal water levels on the Danube, rapid river flow and poor visibility in the water for divers. The victims have not been identified.