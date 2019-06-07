Dennis Day performs as a Mickey Mouse Club member in the 1950s. Photo courtesy of the Mickey Mouse Channel

June 7 (UPI) -- A body found at the Oregon home of former Mouseketeer Dennis Day two months ago was the ex-child star, authorities announced Thursday, ending an unusual missing person case that started nearly a year ago.

Day, 76, one of the original members of the Mickey Mouse Club television show, shared the home with his husband Ernest Caswell, who is now in an assisted living facility and struggles with memory loss, the Medford Mail Tribune reported.

Caswell was in the hospital when he reported Day missing last July 15. Day's vehicle was found on the Oregon coast July 26. In April, a body was found in Day and Caswell's home in Phoenix, Oregon, in a state of decay.

"The Oregon State Medical Examiner's office identified the body found in the residence listed in the previous release by the investigation, evidence, and other information as that of the missing person, Dennis Day," the office said Thursday. "Despite their efforts, investigators were unable to utilize dental records or DNA due to the condition of the remains."

The Oregon State Police continued to investigate Day's death and did not release any additional information.

"Our family is truly thankful to the Oregon State Police for helping to bring closure to our family so that we can finally lay Dennis to rest," Day's family said in a statement on Facebook.

Day's case became national news when Dateline NBC posted a story on its website in February. Day appeared in the first two seasons of the Mickey Mouse Club in 1956 and 1957. He moved with Caswell to Oregon in the1980s.