Mega Millions: One California ticket wins $530M jackpot

A single ticket in California won the $530 million jackpot in Friday's drawing. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 8 (UPI) -- Someone who picked up a Mega Millions ticket in California woke up rich Saturday.

A single ticket sold in the state matched all six numbers to win the $530 million jackpot in Friday night's drawing or cash payout of $345.2 million, lottery officials announced.

Winning numbers for June 7 were white balls 17, 19, 27, 40 and 68, plus gold Mega Ball 2.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the largest since a $1.5 billion jackpot last October and the seventh largest in the drawing's history.

It is also the fourth Mega Millions jackpot of this year.

The jackpot had been rolling since it was last won in Missouri on March 12. The other two jackpots won this year were $430 million in New York on Jan. 1 and a $273 million in New Jersey on March 1.

In addition to the jackpot Friday, more than 1.7 million other tickets won at different prize levels.

Three matched all five white balls to win the game's $1 million second prize. Those three tickets were sold in Arizona, California and Washington.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

The next drawing Tuesday resets to a starting value of $40 million.