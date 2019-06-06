North Carolina man's winning Powerball numbers came from fortune cookie

The winner of the largest Powerball jackpot in North Carolina history said his numbers came from a fortune cookie. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery

June 6 (UPI) -- The winner of the largest Powerball jackpot in North Carolina history said his lucky numbers came from an unusual place: a fortune cookie.

Charles Jackson Jr., 66, said he checked his numbers Tuesday morning and discovered he was the winner of the $344.6 million Powerball jackpot, the largest in the history of the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Jackson matched all five numbers, 06-15-34-45-52, and the Powerball, 08, in Saturday's drawing.

He said the numbers came from a fortune cookie his 8-year-old granddaughter received while the family was out to eat two years ago. He said he has been playing the numbers in the Powerball and Mega Millions ever since.

"It probably won't change much," Jackson said of his prize. "I mean, let me put it this way, I will still wear jeans. But I will probably buy some new ones!"