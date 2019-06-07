A Pennsylvania man won $25,000 from the Delaware Lottery just two years after his stepfather won a $300,000 jackpot. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man who won $25,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket he bought in Delaware said he wasn't the first member of his family to score a jackpot.

The 27-year-old York Haven man told Delaware Lottery officials he decided to buy four scratch-off tickets from the Royal Farms store in Georgetown and one of them, a $25,000 CASHTASTIC ticket, was a $25,000 top prize winner.

"I couldn't believe it," the man said. "I scanned my ticket and it said to come to Lottery Headquarters. I was so shocked."

The man said his family has been lucky before -- he started playing lottery games two years ago after his stepfather won a $300,000 prize.

The winner said he is planning to put his prize into savings for his daughter.