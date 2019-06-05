Locked safe turns man's $500 lottery win into $1 million

A Maryland man who won $500 on a scratch-off lottery ticket had to cash it in at a different store -- where he then won $1 million. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

June 5 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said a store's locked safe was partly responsible for his luck when he won $500 and $1 million from the lottery on the same day.

The 78-year-old Baltimore man told Maryland Lottery officials he bought a few $5 Gold Bar Bingo scratch-off tickets from a local store and he scratched them off inside the business, revealing a $500 prize.

The man said he took his winning ticket to the cashier, who broke some bad news.

"The lady told me that the manager is the only person who can pay me because the money was locked in a safe," he said. "It wasn't a problem. I just left and went up the road to my other favorite store where I sit down and play while my friends play Racetrax. When I got there, I planned on buying more bingo tickets."

The winner said he arrived at the Quick Mart store and decided to celebrate his $500 windfall with a $20 Monopoly scratch-off, which earned him a $1 million jackpot.

The man said his wife didn't believe him until he texted her a photo of himself holding the ceremonial check at lottery headquarters.

"She just texted me back," he said. "She said, 'Well, I guess this is real! I'm already looking for our new home.'"