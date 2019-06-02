Winning $344.6M Powerball ticket sold in North Carolina

A winning Powerball ticket for Saturday's $344.6 million jackpot was sold in North Carolina. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- A winning ticket was purchased for the $344.6 million jackpot in Saturday's Powerball drawing.

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing were 06, 15, 34, 45 and 52, with a Powerball number of 08. The jackpot can be taken in a $222.3 million in a lump sum or received in installments over 29 years. Taxes are taken out in both methods.

Carlie C's IGA, a grocery store in Hope Mills, N.C., sold the winning ticket and is eligible to receive a $50,000 award for the sale, South Carolina news station WYFF reported.

The winner had not yet come forward on Sunday afternoon and has 180 days from the date of the drawing to travel to the lottery headquarters in Raleigh to claim the prize.

Saturday's jackpot was the fifth time a North Carolina winner claimed a Powerball jackpot and was the largest jackpot ever won in the state involving a single ticket.

"It's a lucky day to be in North Carolina," said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. "We look forward to meeting the jackpot winner."

Michalko also offered some advice to the winner on steps to take before claiming the prize.

"The most important thing for the winner to do today is sign the back of the ticket and secure it in a safe place. This is a life-changing event. The lucky winner should take some time and get sound professional advice before coming in to get the big check."

The Mega Millions lottery game went without a winner after Friday night's drawing and is set to hold its next drawing on Tuesday with a $475 million jackpot and a cash payout of $307 million.