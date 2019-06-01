Roughly $825 million up for grabs in Powerball, Mega Millions drawings

Some $825 million are up for grabs in the later Powerball and Mega Millions lottery games, starting Saturday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- Roughly $825 million will be up for grabs in America's two lottery games starting Saturday night after no one picked the correct numbers in the last drawings.

The jackpots in both multi-state lottery game were last won in March.

The Powerball jackpot is up to $350 million Saturday with a cash payout of $221 million. Manuel Franco, of Wisconsin, won the last Powerball on March 27, claiming the cash option of about $477 million, or $326 million after state and federal taxes.

That original jackpot of $768.4 million was the largest in Wisconsin history and the second highest jackpot in Powerball history. On Wednesday, no one matched the numbers 3-32-34-42-61 and Powerball 4.

The Mega Millions game, which will hold its next drawing on Tuesday evening, will see its new jackpot hover to an eye-popping $475 million with a cash payout of $307 million. On Friday, no one matched that game's numbers of 7-8-26-65-67 with the Mega Ball 4.

Two players, though, one in New York and one in New Jersey, matched five of the numbers to win $1 million each, Mega Millions officials said on its website.

On March 1, Michael Weirsky, of Alpha, N.J. won the Mega Millions jackpot worth $273 million. That win had a cash option of $162 million but Mega Millions officials did not announce which option the winner accepted.