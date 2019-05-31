Grandma nearly misses out on lottery prize due to phone screening

An Australian woman nearly missed out on a major lottery jackpot because she refuses to answer phone calls from unfamiliar numbers. Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

May 31 (UPI) -- An Australian grandmother said she almost missed out on winning a $139,000 lottery jackpot -- because she doesn't answer calls from strange numbers.

The Kingston, Tasmania, woman said she had no idea that her entry was drawn in the Tuesday's Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot, because TattsLotto officials were unable to get into contact with her.

Lottery officials said they tried to contact the woman via phone because her entry was registered to a Tatts Card, but luckily she stopped into Kingston Town Lotto to buy another lottery ticket and was told of her win.

"I had no idea! I just came in to buy another entry. I can't believe it!" the grandmother said. "I saw that I had a few missed calls, but I don't answer calls from unknown numbers."

"I might have to start picking them up from now on if it means I've won some money!" she said.

The woman said she plans to use her winnings to spoil her family.