New York co-workers win $437M in state's largest ever jackpot

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- A group of 23 coworkers pooled together and won $437 million in the largest jackpot in New York Lottery history, officials announced Tuesday.

The coworkers from a Long Island limited liability company called New Life 2019 LLC said they play the lottery weekly with each member putting a dollar in an envelope to purchase tickets.

Their Mega Millions jackpot was the highest in the state since a retired elementary school principal was the sole winner of a $326 million jackpot in 2014.

The winning ticket was purchased as part of the New York Lottery $5 Super Pack, which provides one pick for each of the state's jackpot games including Mega Millions, Powerball and Lotto. This was the first time a Super Pack purchase produced a winning jackpot ticket, officials said.

Members of the group were in disbelief as they showed up for work two days after the drawing that showed they had won the Mega Millions jackpot.

"There was a lot of crying, hugging and jumping around that day. Many of the members double and triple checked the ticket in disbelief," lottery officials said.

The group elected to receive a single lump sum payment totaling $262,213,914 and will receive a net check of $176,155,308 after state and federal tax withholdings.

Representatives for the group said most of the employees will continue working "because they view themselves as a family and not just co-workers."

Members of the group plan to use their winnings for new houses, college funds for their children and travel.