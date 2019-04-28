College freshman among four killed in Seattle crane collapse

April 28 (UPI) -- A college freshman was among two people who died when a construction crane fell onto six cars in downtown Seattle. Two construction workers also were killed in the accident Saturday.

Sarah Wong, of South Pasadena, Calif., was identified as one of the victims by Seattle Pacific University on Sunday. Wong, who had been looking to major in nursing, was in a car with another student when the crane collapsed onto Mercer Street.

"While we grieve the sudden and tragic loss of our precious student, we draw comfort from each other, our strong community of faith, and God's presence with us in times of sorrow," the Christian university said in a posting on its website. "We ask that the community join us in praying for Sarah's family and friends during this difficult time."

The other student "was able to escape unharmed but is deeply shaken by the accident and loss of Sarah," SPU leaders wrote, according to The Seattle Times.

The second fatality in another vehicle traveling on Mercer Street has not been identified.

Also killed were two experienced craftsmen -- one from Ironworkers Local 86 in Seattle and the other from the Local 29 union out of Portland, Ore. said Chris McClain, the business manager of Local 86

Paramedics arrived at the scene about 3:30 p.m. and transported three people to Harborview Medical Center. A 25-year-old mother and her 4-month-old baby were discharged late Saturday. A 28-year-old man remained Sunday at Harborview in satisfactory condition.

The crane, which was working on a four-building complex, fell from the roof of a South Lake Union building. The project will house a new Google Seattle campus and about 150 new apartments.