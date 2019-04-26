April 26 (UPI) -- Authorities on Friday arrested and charged a semi-truck driver with vehicular homicide, for a fiery accident on a highway near Denver that killed several people and involved 28 vehicles.

The crashes occurred Thursday in Lakewood, Colo. In an update Friday, police didn't specify how many people were killed, but said six were hospitalized. They identified the truck driver as Rogel Lazaro Aguilera, who was not among the seriously injured.

Police said there's no indication it was an intentional act or influenced by alcohol or drugs.

The semi was on Interstate 70 when it collided with several stopped cars, setting several on fire. Two dozen cars and four semis were involved in the crash. Lakewood is about 5 miles southwest of downtown Denver.

"I've never seen that many cars and that much destruction and fire," witness Joshua McCutchen told Good Morning America Friday. "It was just complete chaos."

The accident is probably one of the worst in Lakewood's history, officer Ty Countryman said.

"I was hitting other cars. When I came to a stop, I look in my rear view mirror and all I saw was a bunch of flames," another witness, Brian Dickey, told ABC News. "And I jumped out of the vehicle as fast as I could. There was so much fire at the time that I couldn't even really approach any of the other vehicles to see if there was any other survivors or what."