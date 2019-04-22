UFC fighter Rodrigo de Lima killed after argument with ride-sharing driver

April 22 (UPI) -- UFC fighter Rodrigo de Lima is dead after allegedly being run over by a car following an argument with a ride-share driver in Belem, Brazil.

Belem authorities told the Guardian and ESPN that de Lima was arguing with the driver of the car before he exited the vehicle Sunday in Belem. The driver ran him over when he got out of the car. Fellow UFC fighter Michel Prazeres was with de Lima at the time of the incident.

The driver has been identified as Jefferson Roger Maciel. Police are now searching for Maciel, who fled the scene of the accident.

De Lima, 26, was married and had two children. "Monstro" was 0-2 in UFC. He won his last MMA fight by submission against Luiz Fabiano in June at Shooto Brazil 85.

Prazeres confirmed the circumstances regarding his friend's death in an interview with MMA Fighting. The UFC welterweight said he was in the car with de Lima and other friends when de Lima began arguing with the driver.

He said the driver stopped the car and de Lima got into an altercation with him before the man drove away. Prazeres said the driver returned and hit de Lima from behind with his car.

UFC has not issued a statement on de Lima's death.