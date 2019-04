April 27 (UPI) -- Four people died Saturday after a construction crane crashed down on cars in downtown Seattle, authorities said.

The crane fell across a building on Mercer Street and Fairview Avenue and smashed five cars.

At about 3:30 p.m. PDT, paramedics arrived to take three people, including a mother and her child, to a nearby hospital for unspecified injuries, according to Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins.

Witnesses say they saw workers earlier in the day dismantling the crane.