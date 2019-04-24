Gallup: Government, immigration most important problems for most Americans

Supporters and anti-Trump protesters gather to see if they can catch a glimpse of President Trump while in Calexico, California on April 5, 2019. A Gallup poll released Wednesday found that Americans named government and immigration as the most important issues facing the country. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- A Gallup poll released on Wednesday found that the government and immigration were the two greatest concerns for Americans.

The study, polling more than 1,000 adults from April 1-9, found that 23 percent of Americans described the government/poor leadership as the most important problem facing the country and 21 percent were most concerned about immigration.

For 12 of the past 13 months that Gallup has conducted this poll those two issues were the only ones to receive double-digit mentions.

The lone exception came in November 2018 when 11 percent of Americans named healthcare as the most important issue, while 18 percent mentioned government and 21 percent said immigration.

Open enrollment for healthcare for the year 2019 under the Affordable Care Act began on Nov. 1 in 2018.

In the most recent poll, 7 percent of respondents named healthcare as the most important issue, third behind the government and immigration.

Race relations/racism was the only other issue to be mentioned by more than 5 percent of respondents.

Concern about the government was down 12 percent from its high mark in February after the longest government shutdown in U.S. history and immigration was down just 1 percent from its peak in July amid news of families being separated at the border.

In the most recent poll, 41 percent of Republicans named immigration as the top problem, compared to 18 percent of independents and 5 percent of Democrats, while 32 percent of Democrats and 19 percent of Republicans cited government as the top concern.

The survey was conducted through telephone interviews with adults from all 50 states and Washington, D.C., with a 4 percent margin of error at the 95 percent confidence level.