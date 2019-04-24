William Barr to testify before Senate judiciary next week

Attorney General William Barr is scheduled to testify at 10 a.m. on May 1. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- Attorney General William Barr is scheduled to answer questions before the Senate judiciary committee next week, the panel announced Wednesday.

The top Justice Department official is expected to give testimony on special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling at 10 a.m. May 1.

The announcement comes nearly one week after Barr worked with Mueller to release a redacted version of the special counsel's 448-page report of a two-year investigation. The hearing will give senators a chance to question Barr about the content of the report and its conclusions.

The report said that though there was evidence of Russia's attempts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, there wasn't sufficient evidence of collusion between Moscow and the Trump campaign.

Mueller also declined to make recommendations on charges of obstruction against President Donald Trump, but detailed 10 episodes in which obstruction was considered.